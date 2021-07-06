Dr Adham: Malaysia only has 10pc of psychiatrist numbers recommended by WHO

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said there were currently 268 psychiatrists registered with the Ministry of Health (MoH). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Malaysia’s psychiatrist-to-patient ratio was only a tenth of the one per 10,000 recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During a virtual press conference on the launch of the Healthcare Protection Scheme for low-income B40 group (PeKa B40) 2019-2020 report, Dr Adham said there were currently 268 psychiatrists registered with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The total number of psychiatrists in Malaysia is 400 people, with 181 in universities and in private practice.

“According to the WHO norm, one psychiatrist is needed for every 10,000 people,” he said, adding there should be 3,100 psychiatrists in the country to support the 32 million Malaysian population recorded in 2017.

“Malaysia's status, 0.1: 10,000 people as of 2017,” he said in a statistical report obtained by the Malay Mail.

Dr Adham said that there are 62 hospitals, which include four mental institutions for patients in need of mental healthcare.

