Takiyuddin: Legal firms in EMCO areas allowed to operate with strict SOP adherence

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the permission was given after taking into account the need for legal services to support other essential services sectors as well as for the smooth running of court and government-related matters. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Legal firms in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor areas which have been placed under the enhanced movement control order, are allowed to operate throughout the period with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the permission was given after taking into account the need for legal services to support other essential services sectors as well as for the smooth running of court and government-related matters.

“Only two employees or 20 per cent of total manpower, whichever is higher, are allowed to work from the office and the working hours are fixed at between 9am and 1pm,” he said in a statement here Saturday night.

He said the law firms must also schedule appointments with clients if matters are to be dealt face-to-face.

In addition, law firms can also apply for permission to operate through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 portal and the approval obtained through the CIMS during the Movement Control Phase 1 can continue to be used.

He said details on the EMCO SOPs for this service sector are available at the National Security Council (MKN) communication platform.

At the same time, he said enforcement and monitoring would be conducted in an integrated manner by the authorities to ensure SOP compliance. — Bernama