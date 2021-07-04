Police open investigation paper on policemen in video allegedly seeking bribe in Port Klang

The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) over a video that went viral on two policemen allegedly soliciting a bribe in Port Klang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) over a video that went viral on two policemen allegedly soliciting a bribe from a four-wheel drive vehicle owner in Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Port Klang, near here.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh, in a statement posted on the Klang Utara district police Facebook, said the policemen concerned had been identified and urged those with information on the incident to contact the police.

She said the incident was detected following a retweet of the video from the owner of Twitter account, @fahmynazrul, yesterday.

The 1.02-second dashcam recording, dated July 1, showed two policemen stopping a man and then asking the latter for some money. — Bernama