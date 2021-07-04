PM stable in hospital after admission due to gastrointestinal infection, says PMO

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is in a stable condition after being hospitalised due to a viral infection in his digestive system. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is in a stable condition after being hospitalised for a gastrointestinal infection, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today.

The PMO also stated that after a full health evaluation, the prime minister was not suffering any complications or problems from previous health issues.

“The prime minister was admitted to hospital on June 30, 2021 and is still receiving treatment due to a gastrointestinal infection.

“After undergoing a thorough health examination, no evidence was found to indicate a recurrence of past tumour problems.

“On the advice of a team of doctors, he remains in hospital where he continues to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

“His condition is stable and has improved to the extent that he has been allowed to work while in treatment. He is expected to be discharged from hospital in a few days,’’ said the statement.

On June 30, the PMO issued a statement to say that Muhyiddin was hospitalised for diarrhoea.