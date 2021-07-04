Health minister visits Covid-19 vaccination centre at KD Sultan Ismail in Johor

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, July 4 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today visited the vaccine administering centre (PPV) at KD Sultan Ismail, Tanjung Pengelih in Kota Tinggi, near here, to view the vaccination process there which began today.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in a statement today said the minister was accompanied by commander of the Naval Reserves, First Admiral Zainul Rashid Abdullah; Kota Tinggi district officer, Hazlina Jalil and Kota Tinggi District Health director, Dr Roslinda A. Rahman.

“For a start, 208 doses of the vaccine were allocated today for local residents including 21 contractors and family members of the personnel at KD Sultan Ismail.

“The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here will continue (tomorrow until July 7) and planned for resumption for July 8 until 23 after receiving the vaccine supply from the Kota Tinggi District Health Office,” in said.

The RMN also said that it was committed to supporting the programme to enable all the local residents and RMN community achieve herd immunity, hence helping to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama