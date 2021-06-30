Sabah loosening SOPs after successfully tackling Covid-19 cases, say deputy CMs

Commercial buildings stand in the central business district of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 ― Two Sabah Deputy Chief Ministers explained that relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in Phase One of movement control under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) was based on good management of the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in separate statements today said the decision to relax the SOP was made by the state Cabinet after seeing that the Covid-19 situation in Sabah could be managed and controlled well, hence would allow the economy to recover fast for the sake of the people.

Bung Moktar said the state government’s decision was based on data and facts, besides the number of daily cases was still moderate compared to that in some states in the peninsula.

“This relaxation should be viewed positively while we do not deny the wish of the National Security Council (MKN) at the federal level and definitely, we all want the spread of Covid-19 be curbed and to end fast.

“If there is an SOP that could cause a high rate of infection, definitely the state government will not be relaxing it. What is important now is that the government needs to expedite the vaccination exercise for all in Malaysia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said relaxing the SOP could, among others, enabled dining at restaurants and other eateries to be easier controlled during this current situation of good management and control of Covid-19.

“The SOP relaxation takes into account this situation compared to that in other places. So far, the state government has been tackling the Covid-19 cases in the state as best as it could,” he added.

Yesterday, Sabah and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun reportedly said that the state government had submitted the SOP for Phase One of the control movement under the NRP to the federal government and was now waiting for gazetting of the SOP.

According to the Sabah Health Department report, there were 178 new Covid-10 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 69,203, while 219 patients had recovered from the viral infection, bringing the total number so far to 67,069. ― Bernama