Police arrest masseuse in Penang over social media posts mocking Muslim call to prayer

Central Seberang Perai district police chief Asst Comm Shafee Samad said the woman, a Sabahan, was arrested at about 11.30am yesterday to assist in investigations into the case. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEBERANG PERAI, June 30 ― A 26-year-old masseuse was arrested yesterday over police reports lodged against her for allegedly insulting religious sensitivities in her social media posts.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief Asst Comm Shafee Samad said the woman, a Sabahan, was arrested at about 11.30am yesterday to assist in investigations into the case.

He said the arrest was made following four police reports lodged against her by several individuals over her Facebook posts that allegedly mocked the Azan or Muslim call to prayer.

Shafee said the posts made at 5.18am on June 28 compared the call to howling, included emojis of animals, and hashtags with insults.

He said one complainant accused the woman of disrespecting the religious sensitivities of Malaysians and alleged her posts could upset Muslims and lead to racial tension.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect had posted the comments on her Facebook account under the name Julia JJ II,” Shafee said.

The case has been classified under Section 298A of the Penal Code for attempts to cause disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity on grounds of religions.

It is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 for sharing of offensive and menacing content online.