Our World In Data lauds Putrajaya for sharing Covid-19 vaccination data with public, urges other countries to do the same

Minister of Science Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bukit Jalil June 21, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Malaysia’s move to share Covid-19 data publicly has been praised by the head of data for online publication Our World In Data, which among others track Covid-19 information globally.

Posting on Twitter, Edouard Mathieu praised Malaysia's initiative and urged other countries to follow suit.

“Malaysia's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation just announced the launch of a GitHub repository where the national vaccination data will now be published.

“I really wish more governments did this (and directly let us know, as he did in his thread!)” Mathieu tweeted.

Malaysia's Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation @Khairykj just announced the launch of a GitHub repository where the national vaccination data will now be published.



I really wish more governments did this (and directly let us know, as he did in his thread! 👍🏻) https://t.co/Q5GGLmc0Ga — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) June 30, 2021

Earlier, minister in charge of Covid-19 vaccines Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the ministry has set up a GitHub repository of key National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) data.

For a start, this includes daily and cumulative data on vaccinations delivered, at country and state level.

He then invited other repositories such as Our World in Data to tap the ministry’s repository, rather than to manually consolidate data.

GitHub is an online host which provides repository for software developments and other data, usually used for open source projects.

Any data or code made available in the repository can be pulled by anyone anywhere in the world.