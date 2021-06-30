Durian feast video: Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker admits gathering took place during current lockdown, apologises and says will aid police probe

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon clarified today that the video was taken during the current movement control order. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon today confirmed that a video showing him and other individuals at a durian feast is new and taken recently during the ongoing total lockdown, after having previously suggested that it could be an old video.

In a statement today to explain the video at a durian orchard that went viral yesterday, Rashid, who is also Batu Pahat MP, apologised for the confusion over when the incident in the video had taken place.

“I apologise for the confusion that arose when there were media who contacted me to ask about the video of me at the orchard and I had answered the question without watching the video myself initially,” he said, referring to news reports yesterday where he had told the media that he believed the video to have been an old one taken last year before the current lockdown.

Today, he clarified that the video was taken during the current movement control order (MCO).

“I apologise over this error and leave this to further investigation and I promise to provide cooperation to the police,” he concluded.

