Covid-19 swab-test slip not needed in applying for inter-district travelling permit from Kapit police

A police roadblock set up at Jalan Airport in Kapit recently to ensure SOP compliance among the people. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KAPIT, June 30 ― Travellers entering and leaving this district would no longer need to produce their Covid-19 RT-PCR swab-test slips when applying for the inter-district travelling permit from the police.

In announcing this, Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee (KDDMC) pointed out that obtaining a police permit prior to undertaking any inter-district or inter-division travel is still a must.

No further information, however, was given by the committee with regard to the non-requirement of the RT-PCR swab-test slip to accompany the application for the police permit.

Previously, the KDDMC enforced a very strict ruling in that every traveller must produce the ‘Borang Perakuan Untuk Memasuki/Keluar Bahagian Kapit’, which included the RT-PCR swab-test slip, from Kapit Health Office to certify that the traveller was free from Covid-19 infection.

Restrictions in force throughout the latest phase of movement control order (MCO) had appeared to help reduce the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in this division.

On Monday, Kapit Division reported 28 positive cases ― 11 cases in Kapit District, 12 in Song District, five in Bukit Mabong District, and no case reported in Belaga. ― Borneo Post