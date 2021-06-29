MB says 16 depts in Perak have launched anti-corruption plan

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said another 17 departments have yet to launch the OACP which enabled monitoring by all department heads to be done through the Anti-Corruption Committee Meeting platform. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 29 — A total of 16 departments in Perak have launched the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2021-2025 so far, in line with the state government’s effort to eliminate corrupt practices and integrity misconduct.

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said another 17 departments have yet to launch the OACP which enabled monitoring by all department heads to be done through the Anti-Corruption Committee Meeting platform.

“It is my fervent hope that other departments will take part in this initiative and launch their OACP as soon as possible,” he said when closing the Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO) programme Series 27 No. 2/2021 which was streamed live on the Perak State Secretary’s Office Facebook page today.

He said the state government had taken proactive action to launch the OACP last April and advised all government servants in the state to carry out their duties with responsibility, honesty, fairness and sincerity throughout their service.

The Perak Islamic Religious Department became the first agency in the state to launch its OACP this year.

Earlier, Saarani said the this was the first time the CeIO programme, organised by the Malaysia Anti Corruption Academy and the Integrity Unit of the Perak State Secretary's Office, was held online.

He said CeIO was among the efforts to inculcate and strengthen integrity in line with the government’s efforts to cultivate a culture of ethics and integrity in both public and private sectors. — Bernama