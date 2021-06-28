National Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy to be launched on July 1

A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The national policy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (National 4IR Policy), the country’s comprehensive policy to drive the integrated efforts in transforming the socio-economic development through the use of advanced technology 4IR, will be launched on Thursday, July 1.

The National 4IR Policy will prepare the main principle guidelines and strategic direction for the ministries and agencies in drafting the policies and action plans to optimise the resource distribution and implementation coordination in matters relating to emerging technologies which will benefit the people, public and private sector.

“This policy supports the country’s development policies such as Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030) and Five-year Malaysia Plans.

“It also complements the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint in driving the digital economy development. The strategies and initiatives under National 4IR Policy will be governed by the Digital Economy Council and National 4IR Policy, chaired by the Prime Minister,” according to a statement from the Economic Planning Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The ceremony will be officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Khairy Jamaluddin.

The launch event will be broadcast through www.4irnegara.gov.my as well as Facebook and YouTube of EPU @EPUMalaysia and MOSTI @officialmosti.

“Through the National 4IR Policy, the government is committed to supporting the use of technology for social, economical and environmental benefits.

“The continuation of these initiatives will fully realise the country’s socio-economic development transformation via the use of ethical 4IR technology,” said the statement. — Bernama