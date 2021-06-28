Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 5,000

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Covid-19 related deaths in Malaysia have crossed the 5,000-mark, the Health Ministry announced today on what many had assumed would be the last day of the full lockdown under the National Recovery Plan.

The Health Ministry disclosed in a tweet that there were 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, a slight dip compared to yesterday’s 60.

The total death count in the country is now 5,001 and the fatality rate is at 0.68 per cent.

The tweet also showed there are currently 61,812 active Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Of these, 899 people are in Intensive Care Units and 451 need assistance breathing.

