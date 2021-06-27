SDMC: Sarawak students pursuing education overseas can apply for Covid-19 vaccine

A health worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Klinik Kesihatan in Kelana Jaya March 6, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, June 27 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today advised students who will be pursuing their tertiary education overseas and require vaccination to submit their application to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF Sarawak).

SDMC in a statement this evening said the application should be emailed to [email protected].

“Applicants must furnish their full name, identity card number, MySejahtera ID, mobile phone number, name of the university they want to go to, proof of registration, offer letter from the university, starting date, the requirement for vaccination and locality of the district for the vaccination,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said it has agreed in a meeting today for the extension of the movement control order (MCO) by another two weeks, starting June 29.

SDMC said the existing MCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) will still be retained.

Sarawak today registered 513 positive cases, with 89 from Sibu district, followed by Telang Usan with 70, Bintulu 68, Kuching 63, Sri Aman 43, Miri 24, Sarikei 22, Song and Asajaya with 11 cases each, Samarahan nine, Selangau and Song with eight each, Meradong seven, Serian five, Subis and Kapit with four each, Julau three, Bukit Mabong, Mukah, Lawas, Pusa and Beting woth two each while Kanowit, Kabong, Sebauh and Simunjan, one each.

It also said a total of 384 recoveries were registered, the cumulative number of recovered cases now stands at 52,609.

SDMC added that Sarawak recorded three Covid-19 deaths today, making the total 404 cases since the first death was reported last year.