Minister: Bus, taxi, e-hailing drivers not included in transportation sector vaccination drive; talks underway for separate programme

Transportation personnel receive their Covid-19 jab at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall June 25, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Taxi, bus and e-hailing drivers, as well as p-hailing workers are currently not included in the newly announced Transportation Sector Vaccination Programme, according to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

During a press conference at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall today, Wee said that his ministry is currently hashing out plans with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) on how to vaccinate these estimated 355,064 drivers, riders and similar workers.

“They are located all over the country and some of them have already been vaccinated since Phase 1 (of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme),” he said.

MORE TO COME