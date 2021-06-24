Volunteers aiding vaccination of the disabled to also receive increased allowance, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin greets members of the public at the Menara Sime Darby Plantation drive-thru vaccination centre in Petaling Jaya June 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — The allowance increase for healthcare volunteers involved in the Covid-19 vaccination process and management is also given to volunteers serving persons with disabilities (PwD), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre here, for example, currently has approximately 100 volunteers helping to manage and ensure smooth running of the Covid-19 vaccination process involving the PwD.

“The daily allowance increase from RM50 to RM100 is also given to these volunteers who numbered about 100 now and counting,” he told a press conference after visiting the OKU Sentral drive-thru PPV at Menara Sime Darby Plantation here today.

Also present was OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

At a press conference in Tangkak, Johor, on June 22, the Prime Minister announced that the daily allowance for healthcare volunteers involved in the Covid-19 vaccination process and management has been increased to RM100 from RM50, in appreciation of their contributions. — Bernama