PM wants more GLC, NGO to support vaccination programme

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin greets members of the public at the Menara Sime Darby Plantation drive-thru vaccination centre in Petaling Jaya June 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed hope that more government-linked companies (GLCs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will join and support the government’s efforts to make the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) a success.

“The government’s efforts with the involvement of NGOs and the private sector is very much needed in ensuring all citizens regardless of background receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots,” he said in a post on his Facebook account today.

He said among the efforts were the contributions of Sime Darby Plantation, Sime Darby Foundation and the OKU Sentral NGO in assisting the vaccination process for persons with disabilities (PwD) at Malaysia’s first PwD drive-thru vaccination centre (PPV) at Menara Sime Darby Plantation, Ara Damansara near here.

“Thank you to all health workers, OKU Sentral as the operator, PwD volunteers, Sime Darby Plantation and the Sime Darby Foundation who helped sponsor the location and logistical services throughout the PwD vaccination programme,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin, along with Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun and OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi visited the PPV.

The drive-thru PPV was specially opened to help members of the PwD community receive vaccinations according to suitability and their condition with the help of experienced PwD volunteers.

Muhyiddin said the process of vaccinating the disabled was not an easy task because their nature or the way they react was different from normal.

“The patience of health workers and volunteers in this PPV in managing this (situation) is very much appreciated. Providing a calm room equipped with games and music is also a very good initiative in helping them (PwD) calm down.

“I am very proud with the awareness shown by family members and caregivers of persons with disabilities on the threat of the Covid-19 virus and I appreciate their support for the Covid-19 immunisation programme,” the prime minister said. — Bernama