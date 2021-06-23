MCO 3.0: Penang Muslim Entrepreneurs Organisation calls for state govt to help SMEs, suggests measures

The Penang Muslim Entrepreneurs Organisation called on the Penang government to focus more on solving problems faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — The Penang government has been urged to focus more on solving problems faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

Penang Muslim Entrepreneurs Organisation (Usahawan), Datuk Muhamad Farid Saad said it had been informed that almost all the entrepreneurs in the state were facing hardship and needed the consideration of responsible parties to implement approaches in assisting those struggling amid the (Covid-19) pandemic

He said the small business sector was the most directly affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“Hence, Usahawan is proposing some measures to assist the small entrepreneurs in Penang such as giving them a moratorium automatically as what was done during the implementation of MCO 1.0, apart from extending the wage subsidy until this December.

“We also suggest that rental exemption or reduction be given by government agencies and the private sector until this December, besides a special grant for all SMEs to rebuild their affected businesses.

“It is also hoped that the local authorities (city councils) could issue a temporary business licence to the roadside hawkers and a full licence if their business continued after the MCO has ended.

“We also urge that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) reduce the electricity bill of all the SMEs by 30 per cent,” he added.

Muhamad Farid said the relevant agencies and other parties could also assist by giving exemption or reduction to individuals or companies’ income tax, relaxing the conditions set on easy loans with an interest rate of below three per cent, providing free Internet lines to the small entrepreneurs and more awareness programmes for new entrepreneurs.

He noted that the Special Survey on the Effects of Covid-19 on the Economy and Individual conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia involving 168,182 respondents, aged 15 years and above and from various sectors, showed that 46.6 per cent of them who were self-employed, had lost their job.

He said that based on the survey outcome, the number of those losing their job due to the pandemic could reach 2.1 million while the economic impact of the pandemic on the private sector, industries and employment could have a big impact on the country. — Bernama