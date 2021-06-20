Fight to change the system, Anwar tells PKR Congress

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gives his opening speech during PKR’s 15th National Congress held virtually, June 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — In his opening speech for PKR’s 15th National Congress today, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia longs for “systemic change”.

He said that the country’s leadership might be constantly changing, but this has not brought about the real change as envisioned by the reform agenda.

“Malaysia needs what we call ‘systemic change’. When people ask me, ‘Anwar, why is it so hard (to uphold the reform agenda)? After years of crusading, why is it so hard to take over?’

“I tell them the fight is about changing the system, the systemic corruption, the abuse of power. Despite constantly changing leadership, (it) does not mirror the agenda that brings about change.

“Sometimes, (I see) people claim, ‘This is the strength of Malay-Muslim (leadership)’. But when it is translated into action, it is the same lie. That is why it is not about the chanting or the slogans but the sincerity (of one’s) conscience being translated into a mindset and seeing that into action,” he said today.

Anwar also urged PKR members to continue upholding good governance and rejecting corruption as the party’s main principles.

He also criticised the Perikatan Nasional government’s shaky Covid-19 vaccine procurement by saying this is its biggest failure.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that PKR is mulling a “special congress” by the end of the year when the current movement control order (MCO) is expected to be relaxed.

However, he did not disclose any further details on what this purported congress would entail.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution announced today that the party’s 16th and 17th National Congress will be held simultaneously next year in light of the country’s pandemic situation.