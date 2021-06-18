Perlis govt eyes administration of 2,600 Covid shots daily

Azman said a total 50,879 people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Perlis so far. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, June 18 — The Perlis government is targeting 2,600 people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab each day so as to achieve 80 per cent herd immunity by the end of the year,” said State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof.

He said the target could be achieved as the state had nine vaccination centres (PPV), namely three public facility PPVs, one special PPV at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), four private clinics and a mobile vaccination team.

“As of yesterday (June 17), a total of 50,879 people of 28.08 per cent of the 250,000 people of Perlis have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azman, who is also the state Natural Disaster Committee chairman, also said that a total of 111,691 people of 61.64 per cent of the state's population had registered for Covid-19 vaccination via the MySejahtera application.

“We hope the number of vaccine registrations can be increased from time to time and reach the targeted 200,000 people by using public facilities like mosques, surau and community centres to create awareness among the public,” he said.

He said the state government also planned to increase the number of PPVs in the state to ensure it can achieve 80 per cent herd immunity by December. — Bernama