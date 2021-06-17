Show good sense and focus on fighting Covid-19 instead of forming next govt, says Sabah party leader

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that most party leaders would have the good sense not to create more political instability as soon as Parliament reconvenes. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — Any attempt to change the government while the country is in the midst of battling the Covid-19 pandemic is irresponsible, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said today.

He said that most party leaders would have the good sense not to create more political instability as soon as Parliament reconvenes.

“From our observation, there is some good sense from the leadership, they follow the sentiment on the ground which is to tackle Covid, rather than think about forming the next government.

“Even the Opposition like Anwar, Guan Eng and Dr Mahathir, they know stability is needed to regain our economic footing. If you are thinking about gaining majority now, you are utterly irresponsible,” he said, referring to the PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the country is still in the thick of the pandemic, with over 5,000 cases today.

Ongkili said this when asked about whether he expects the Perikatan Nasional government to face problems holding on to power when Parliament reconvenes eventually.

He said this during an online press conference after the party’s 35th annual congress.

When asked about whether he expects Parliament to sit sooner than the expiry deadline of the Emergency Declaration on August 1, Ongkili said it was at the discretion of the prime minister.

“We have to go by the law, the prime minister is still the head of the government and he has the ultimate say in terms of advising the King,” he said.