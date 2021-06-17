Prasarana offers use of LRT stations, buses as temporary vaccination centres

RapidKL and GoKL buses at the Pasar Seni bus station in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) offers the use of its assets to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process, especially in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Pahang.

Prasarana Group acting president and chief executive officer Datin Norlia Noah said the company was also ready to transform its buses into mobile vaccination centres.

“Prasarana fully supports the National Recovery Plan announced by the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) two days ago and the government's mission to bring the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

“As the main pillar of the country's public transport, Prasarana will work with various ministries, agencies, private companies and non-governmental organisations in carrying out community service programmes to ensure smooth running of the national immunisation programme," she said in a statement here today.

Prasarana also offered its Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations such as Putra Heights and Awan Besar as vaccination centres.

In addition, Prasarana is planning to mobilise its staff as volunteers at vaccination centres to help ease the burden of the frontliners, she added. — Bernama



