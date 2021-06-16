Ismail Sabri: Heavier monitoring of manufacturing, business sectors to ensure compliance with MCO 3.0 regulations

In a statement, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from June 1 until June 14, 404 factories were inspected for compliance with MCO 3.0 regulations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — In its effort to ensure that both the manufacturing and business sectors comply with standard operating procedures in the current movement control order (MCO 3.0), the government said today it has stepped up its monitoring operations into the sectors.

In a statement, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from June 1 until June 14, 404 factories were inspected for compliance with MCO 3.0 regulations, with 90 of them being ordered to close.

Ismail added that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has also conducted 597,252 inspections since May 13 this year, with 414 compounds being given out.

“On June 15, 1,428 daily compliance inspections were carried out and 22 compounds were issued on business premises that failed to comply with MCO 3.0 SOPs,” he said.

Ismail added that the National Security Council (MKN) has also received 266 complaints requiring enforcement action from various ministries since June 6.

“From that amount, the highest complaints involved violations of the order limiting a percentage of employees’ attendance to the employment premises, with 62 complaints, 50 non-essential complaints and 45 complaints for non-compliance of the SOPs,”

He said that those who would like to make a complaint can contact the Malaysian Government Call Centre (MyGCC) at 03-80008000, [email protected] or aduan.pematuhan.mkn.gov.my.



