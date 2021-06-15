SOPs for operation of higher learning institutions during MCO 3.0 same as announced earlier, says ministry

On May 31, the MOHE set seven aspects of IPT operations nationwide during this period, among which students must remain in their respective localities and continue online PdP. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The operation of higher learning institutions (IPTs) during the implementation period of the total lockdown, which has been extended to June 28, is the same as announced on May 31 of which all face-to-face teaching and learning (PdP) activities are not allowed.

The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) said in a statement today that IPTs can refer to the standard operating procedures of the higher education sector, dated May 31 this year which has been gazetted to cover the operational aspects of IPTs during the total lockdown.

The operation covers all activities such as student presence, PdP activities, attendance of academic and non-academic staff, implementation of student activities, implementation of international examinations and professional bodies as well as the admission of international students.

On May 31, the MOHE set seven aspects of IPT operations nationwide during this period, among which students must remain in their respective localities and continue online PdP.

The total lockdown restrictions which were scheduled to end on June 14, will continue for another two weeks, effective today until June 28.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the lockdown has been extended due to the high number of new daily cases, which is more than 5,000 cases a day.

“MOHE would like to advise all IPTs and students to always follow the instructions issued by the authorities from time to time,” the ministry said.

All higher education staff can obtain more information on the operation of IPTs during the total lockdown period through the 24-hour MOHE Covid-19 Operations Room at 03-8870 6777/6949/6623/6628, or browse the IPT website or directly contact the respective IPTs. — Bernama