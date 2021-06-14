Lorry driver suffers burns after gas leak in HKL

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A lorry driver suffered burns on his left hand following an oxygen gas leak incident at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) engineering block here, at 6pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said 17 firefighters from the Titiwangsa Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Jalan Tun Razak BBP rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“Upon arrival at the location at 6.13pm, it was found that there was an oxygen gas leak outside the HKL engineering block and a cloud of white smoke filled the scene.

“It is believed the connection pipe from a 7,000-litre tanker truck containing oxygen gas supply had leaked while work to fill the oxygen supply to the tank was carried out,” the spokesman said in a statement tonight.

A hazardous material (Hazmat) team managed to close the leak on the pipe and cleaning work has been carried out, read the statement.

The injured lorry driver was sent to HKL’s emergency unit for treatment, it added. — Bernama