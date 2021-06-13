EMCO at several localities in Sabah, Sarawak from June 15, says senior minister

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — A total of five localities in Sabah and one locality in Sarawak will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 15 to 28, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the localities in Sabah are Batu 3.5 Jalan Apas (Kiri) in Tawau; Taman Puri Warisan in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Lebak Moyoh in Kota Belud and two localities in Tuaran, namely, Taman Telipok Jaya and Kampung Penimbawan.

EMCO will also be imposed in Kampung Tabuan Hj Drahman in Kuching, Sarawak.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to ensure that residents at risk remain in the EMCO area, and to restrict the movement and transmission of Covid-19 infection from risk areas out of the locality,” he said in a statement on the development of movement control order (MCO), today.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also said that the EMCO in two localities in Sabah — Taman Pelangi in Semporna and Kampung Tanjung Kapor in Kudat — has been extended.

Meanwhile, he said that the government had decided to end the EMCO at Jalan Klias 2 and 3 in Beaufort and Kg Kuala Menggatal in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah tomorrow (11.59pm), earlier than the scheduled date.

“The MOH confirmed that the remaining active cases in these two localities showed a decline, the clusters are under control and all positive cases had received treatment,” he said.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said that the implementation of the EMCO in Kampung Assam in Lahad Datu, Kampung Payas-Payas and Kampung Rampayan, in Kota Belud, will end as scheduled tomorrow.

“The EMCO in Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah in Jitra, Kedah, will also end tomorrow (at 11.59pm) as scheduled,” he said.

On the MCO’s standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance operation yesterday, Ismail Sabri said that a total of 780 individuals were arrested for violating SOP, with 748 of them being compounded while 32 others were remanded. — Bernama