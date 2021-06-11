Perak Road market in Penang closes after five traders test positive for Covid-19

Penang Island City Council Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang (left) at the closure of the Perak Road market. ― Picture courtesy of MBPP

GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — The Perak Road market has been ordered to close immediately after five traders in the market tested positive for Covid-19.

The market was ordered to close at 11.15am today for sanitisation works, according to a statement released by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today.

There are a total of 55 traders in the market complex and the market will remain closed until further notice.

MBPP advised all market associations to ensure traders and visitors to the markets adhere to the SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Any individuals with a high-risk status on their MySejahtera app will not be allowed to enter any council premises,” the statement said.

The city council warned that it will take immediate action against any premises found to have flouted SOPs.