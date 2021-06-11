Funeral, tahlil ceremony in Kamping Kopi Blues triggers Covid-19 cluster in Sabah, says state minister

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case was traced to a 46-year-old housewife and her child from Kampung Lorong Saddani, Batu 2 Tawau who tested positive on Wednesday (June 9). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — The latest Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah today is linked to a group of people who attended a funeral and tahlil ceremony in Kampung Kopi Blues on May 29.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case was traced to a 46-year-old housewife and her child from Kampung Lorong Saddani, Batu 2 Tawau who tested positive on Wednesday (June 9).

“From 20 samples taken through close contact and social contact screening, 10 tested positive for Covid-19 making it 12 in total. Meanwhile, two samples tested negative while six samples are still awaiting results.

“Preliminary investigations found that all the contacts had attended a funeral and a tahlil ceremony at Kampung Kopi Blues Batu 2,” Masidi, who is also the State Covid-19 spokesperson, said tonight.

Masidi said close contact tracing was still actively being carried out.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 309 new Covid-19 infections today, taking the total number in the state to 65,330, adding that six deaths were also reported overnight. — Bernama