Air Selangor: Burst pipe repairs at Jalan Kuari completed, water supply to be fully restored by 8pm today

Water supply recovery in the 13 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption has reached 50 per cent as of 7am today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) completed emergency repair work for a burst pipe on Jalan Kuari in Kuala Lumpur at 9pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Air Selangor said that water supply will be returned to the 13 areas affected by the water disruption as a consequence of the burst pipe, in stages, from 3.30am today.

“As at 7am today, water supply recovery in the 13 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption has reached 50 per cent.

“Air Selangor is working to stabilise the water supply distribution system. As such, the duration of the water supply recovery of the affected areas differ from one area to another depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises.

“Water supply in the 13 affected areas is expected to fully recover at 8pm today,” read the statement.

Air Selangor also said that water supply assistance through water tankers will be continued in the affected areas, and reminded consumers to adhere to physical distancing and wear face masks while collecting water.

Water supply to the 13 areas had been cut since 4pm yesterday .

The affected areas are Kampung Cheras Baru, Pandan Mewah, Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra and Taman Mestika.