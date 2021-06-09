MB announces RM551.56m Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0, lines up 25 initiatives for state residents, businesses

In his address today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the allocation is expected to aid 1.6 million people here. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 9 — The Selangor state government today announced a RM551.56 million stimulus package for residents and businesses in the state, under 25 initiatives, themed ‘Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0: Bersama Menuju Kejayaan’.

In his address today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the allocation is expected to aid 1.6 million people here.

“In the midst of confusion and anger from the people facing the effects of the pandemic, the government and the leaders should be a ‘beacon of light’ to all, inspiring and mobilising hope to face all kinds of challenges.

“We have no choice. We can only get through all this if we all stand shoulder to shoulder, work together and not be suspicious of each other. Regardless of the differences between us, whether political beliefs or creed, the only way forward is to work together for success,” Amirudin said.

