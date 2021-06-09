Sabah politician in sexual assault scandal to face charges, state police chief confirms

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said Phillip Among, a member of Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku, will be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force to outrage modesty. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — The Sabah politician at the centre of a sexual assault scandal is expected to be charged with molesting a native beauty pageant contestant tomorrow.

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said Philip Among, a member of Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku, will be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force to outrage modesty.

Those found guilty face a maximum jail term of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping.

“Yes tomorrow the deputy public prosecutor will charge Philip,” Hazani told Malay Mail when contacted.

He added that there may be a second or more charges against Among, but declined to elaborate.

“We do not rule out more than one charge could be filed against him for various other offences,” said Hazani.

The senior policeman said yesterday that investigations were complete and that 12 people, including other contestants of the Unduk Ngadau pageant, had been interviewed. He added that the police would submit its findings to the state Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

On May 19, a beauty contestant claimed Among had groped her in his car and office after a photo shoot at a bridal studio. The allegations were made in a police report on May 21 and subsequently caused a storm of controversy in the state where the Unduk Ngadau is a popular and cherished cultural event.

Among was arrested on June 3 and has been in police custody to facilitate investigations since then. His remand is due to end tomorrow.