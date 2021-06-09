Sabah Immigration Dept cripples fake document syndicate

Sabah Immigration Department director Datuk Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said in the raids, the Immigration team arrested nine foreigners comprising six men and three women, aged between 20 and 76, to assist in the investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 9 — The Sabah Immigration Department has crippled a fake document syndicate in the Kota Kinabalu and Inanam areas in raids on Saturday and Sunday.

Its director Datuk Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said in the raids, the Immigration team arrested nine foreigners comprising six men and three women, aged between 20 and 76, to assist in the investigation.

He said in the raids in Kampung Likas, Kampung Air and Inanam, the team seized forged official documents from government agencies, and also a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a sedan.

“The seized fake documents included 90 copies of temporary confirmation letters, unit placement confirmation letters, and temporary identification receipts of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department.

“Several copies of forged MyKad and birth certificates issued by the Sabah Registration Department, IMM.5 entry permits, 1IMM.3 visit passes and 140 passport-size photographs were also found,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

Muhamad Sade said the suspects would charge, for example, between RM150 and RM500 for forged documents such as the IMM.13. He urged the public to report any information on document forgery to him immediately. — Bernama