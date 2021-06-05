PM wants JKJAV to study automatic Covid-19 vaccine registration proposal to ensure more people get vaccinated

As at yesterday. 1,127,336 individuals in the country have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — To ensure more people get vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has told the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) to review the vaccine registration process including the proposal for automatic registration.

The Prime Minister said he also heard complaints from residents in rural areas, villages and the interior especially senior citizens who have difficulties in registering and receiving vaccine.

“For this, I have ordered all ministries and government agencies involved to use all government assets to facilitate them get vaccinated,” he said in a speech on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which was aired over local television stations today.

As at yesterday. 1,127,336 individuals in the country have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking note of the concerns of many people have yet to receive their vaccine appointment dates, the Prime Minister also ordered JKJAV to ensure they have registered through all platforms to obtain an appointment date as soon as possible.

He said up to today, almost 13 million individuals had registered for Covid-19 vaccine shots which is only 51 per cent of the overall total eligible to receive the vaccine.

In this regard, Muhyiddin also urged the people to come forward as volunteers to assist the smooth process of dispensing vaccine.

He said youths and non-governmental organisations are welcomed to contribute their energy and time to make the largest vaccination exercise in the country’s history a success.

“The involvement and support of all parties is necessary in the approach of the whole of government and whole of society for us to achieve the target of 80 per cent to form herd immunity,” he said. — Bernama