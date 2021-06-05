Dr Noor Hisham: Slight drop in Malaysia’s nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate to 1.03

Yesterday, Malaysia reported its fifth-highest daily Covid-19 tally with 7,748 new cases detected over the last 24-hour period. It also meant that the country had surpassed the 600,000 mark in cumulative cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The country’s infectivity rate has dropped slightly from the previous 1.06 after 1.03 was recorded yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

On a positive note, the new data deviates from the Health Ministry’s initial forecast that Malaysia would register 13,000 daily cases in two weeks’ time.

“The infectivity rate of Covid-19, or the R0/Rt, forecast based on daily cases since June 1 for the entire country was 1.07,” he said in a tweet late last night.

Rt measures the average number of people from the remaining vulnerable population that each new Covid-19 patient could infect. It must be under 1.0 in order for Covid-19 to be suppressed.

Dr Noor Hisham also detailed how Selangor again came up highest among all states with 2,612 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 851. This was followed by Negri Sembilan with 709 and Sarawak with 706, in third and fourth place respectively.