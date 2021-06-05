CITF admits Selangor only received 615,210 Covid-19 vaccines, claims data error

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Despite initially revealing that Selangor has received 2.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) admitted today that it encountered a data error in regards to the number of vaccines received by the state.

According to news portal CodeBlue, the national immunisation task force has clarified that Selangor only received 615,210 doses of vaccines comprising 434,070 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 146,440 Sinovac vaccines, and 34,700 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines.

“The number that was earlier provided to CodeBlue includes both stock in government facilities and partially still in the distributor’s warehouse which is located in Selangor and ready for distribution to the whole country,” CITF said.

In the report, it was stated that Selangor has the highest number of vaccines compared to other states, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 578,130 doses and Johor with 370,680 doses.

“This made Selangor the state with the highest number of vaccines delivered as of June 1, (615,210 doses), followed by Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 578,130 doses and Johor with 370,680 doses respectively.

“The error in providing the data to CodeBlue is regrettable,” CITF said.

Two days ago, the Selangor government said that it is impossible for it to have an extra 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in reserve after using over 400,000 doses, since its supply is still not even enough.

Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said as of Tuesday, Selangor has received only 615,000 doses.

CodeBlue’s article on the same day reported that of the supposed 2.9 million doses given to Selangor, only 398,029 had been administered since Monday (May 30), leaving over 2.5 million yet to be used.