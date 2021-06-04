Deputy minister: Licensed premises with essential items can sell alcohol during MCO

Bottles of alcohol are displayed for sale at Village Grocer in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said although alcohol factories and liquor shops have been ordered to cease operations, the selling of alcoholic beverages are allowed in premises that have liquor selling license.

He said that premises that sold essential services like food and beverages are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as long as they have permits.

“Such premises include supermarkets, mini markets and convenience stores. Some of these premises also have a license and a special section to sell liquor.

“Therefore, such premises are allowed to sell liquor subject to the guidelines and rules that have been given such as religion and age limit of customers to buy these items.

“Therefore, there is no ban for the premises in question that have a license to sell liquor,” he said in a statement this evening.

Rosol added that other items including cigarettes are also allowed as it was sold on a premise which does not violate the National Security Council’s (NSC) standard operating procedures (SOP).

“What is not allowed by the NSC SOP cannot be done and we have to abide by it,” he said.

Earlier today, The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) stated that the sale of alcoholic beverages is strictly only allowed at convenience stores or supermarkets and not specialised shops such as liquor stores.