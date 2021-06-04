AMEC concerned over unregulated profiteering among foreign players in courier industries

Staff of courier service company J&T Express check parcels that are ready for delivery at their warehouse in Seri Rampai April 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Association of Malaysian Express Carriers (AMEC) voiced their concerns about stiff competition emerging from unregulated sub-licensees coming from foreign entities within the local industry players who seem to be profiting from this scheme of arrangement in the country’s courier industry.

AMEC said while it is encouraging to see the boom in the industry caused by e-commerce, this arrangement can cause abuse and misuse if there are no proper checks and balance as the sub-licensees emerging from parties coming from foreign countries begin to mushroom in Malaysia without proper control.

“As a result, it has created an unfair playing field for our local industry players. At present, the courier industry is riddled with price dumping and service quality issues.

“This presents an unsustainable operating environment for industry players,” it said in a statement today.

AMEC said it supports the initiatives taken by Malaysia’s Communication and Multimedia Ministry and agencies in trying to regulate the industry, including introducing Independent Postal Forum and steps towards reform.

“Further, AMEC wishes to advice the public to be cautious in dealing with companies which carry out such unhealthy and unprofessional practices.

“The public is advised to raise and address such issues to the relevant agency such as Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) via these channels: Complaints Hotline at 1800 188 030, or Email to [email protected], text message (SMS): MCMC ADUAN (complaint details) to 15888,” it said.