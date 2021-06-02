Two in KL charged with transmitting false news on Facebook, WhatsApp

A man and a woman were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court today for transmitting false communications regarding the loss of a gold ingot weighing more than 220 kilogrammes at a temple in Batu Caves last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A man and a woman were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court today for transmitting false communications regarding the loss of a gold ingot weighing more than 220 kilogrammes at a temple in Batu Caves last year.

D. Arumugam, 51, and R. Thanaletchimy, 63, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

Arumugam was alleged to have knowingly made and initiated the transmission of false communication with intent to annoy others through ‘Arun Dorasamy’ Facebook profile at 4.27pm on February 6 last year while Thanaletchimy was also alleged to have made a similar offence through a WhatsApp group called ‘Makkal Mandram 101’ at 2.27pm on February 11 the same year.

The links to the postings were read at 9am on February 23 and 2.30pm on February 11 last year at the Batu Caves Temple office, Gombak here.

The charge, under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, provides a maximum one year imprisonment or RM50,000 fine or both, and liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

The judge set bail at RM6,000 in one surety for each of the accused and fixed July 1 for mention of the case. — Bernama