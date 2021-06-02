Shops, hawkers under essential services with valid licence can open without Miti letters, says Seberang Perai City Council

Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud speaks to reporters during a press conference at Komtar October 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 2 — Traders, hawkers and small businesses in Seberang Perai that are listed as essential services may operate in accordance with the lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) without having to obtain letters from the Ministry of International Trade and Industries (Miti).

Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said those businesses that are listed as essential, such as hawkers selling food and sundry shops, can operate without approval letters from Miti.

“As long as they have valid MBSP licences or permits, they can operate in accordance with the SOPs and the opening hours allowed. They do not need approval letters from Miti,” he said in a press conference on his Facebook ‘live’ today.

He then stressed that those who need to travel cross-district or across state borders to their shops or business premises must apply for approval from Miti.

“To ease the travel to their shops or stalls, it is recommended that they apply for approval from Miti through the CIMS 3.0 system,” he said.

He also reassured all roadside hawkers and food truck operators with valid licences that they are allowed to continue operating, but with strict compliance to SOPs, and only for takeaway or delivery.

MBSP has produced an infographic on the types of businesses that are allowed and those that are not on its Facebook page.

Rozali said all business owners must comply with the SOPs listed in the infographic including the allowed operation hours for the businesses.

On the closure of the Bukit Mertajam market since May 31 due to three Covid-19 cases among traders in the market, he said a total of 46 traders and workers from the market have been called to take swab tests.

“The market is closed to all stalls and activities so I want to remind traders not to go in or to keep any of their stock there while they set up stalls elsewhere. Traders are not allowed to take anything out of the market complex or to remove the barbed wire around it,” he said.

He said a vegetable seller was fined RM5,000 after he was found to have entered the market complex following its closure to store his supplies there.

He said the trader was also issued two additional fines for placing his stock on the five-foot way of the market and for removing barbed wire to gain entry to the market.

“I am now warning traders from the market not to set up stalls on the roadside outside the market complex,” he said.

He said wholesalers can carry on with their business inside other complexes like the Kebun Sireh Wholesale Market or other similar complexes.