Petaling Jaya police chief: Factory supervisor, eight workers fined for operating past 8pm

Mohamad Fakhrudin reminded all industrial sectors that have been allowed to operate to comply with guidelines set by the National Security Council during the MCO 3.0 period. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A factory supervisor and eight factory workers have been fined a total of RM26,000 for operating beyond the operating hours allowed under the current movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0).

In a statement, Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the group were detected during a raid on a plastic goods factory in Taman Medan at 10.45pm last night.

“Following this, the Petaling Jaya police issued a compound of RM10,000 to the factory supervisor, a local woman aged 41 for offences under Regulation 17 (2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

“Meanwhile, seven women and a local male aged between 18 to 69 years old, who were caught working in the factory were also fined RM2,000 per person under Regulation 17 (1) of the same Regulation,” he said.

He said that the factory was also operating using expired permission letters issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

He then reminded all industrial sectors that have been allowed to operate to comply with guidelines set by the National Security Council (MKN) during the MCO 3.0 period.

“Decisive action will be taken against errant factory owners,” he said.