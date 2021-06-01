Zuraida: Miti creating code for facility, property management sector, do not enter system until told

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Ampang March 27, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Housing and Local Government (MHLG) minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin today requested those in the facility and property management sector to hold on to their operation applications, until a code is prepared by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

In a statement today, Zuraida said that the code will be ready by day’s end.

“Facility and property management sector falls under the purview of the MHLG. On May 31, 2021, the federal government announced that the Miti will be the central ministry to process applications by essential service companies to operate during full movement control order (MCO 3.0) period.

“Kindly take note that at this moment, Miti is creating a code for the facility and property management sector. MHLG expects that the code will be ready by the end of the day.

“MHLG will release another statement once the code is ready and relevant companies can start the application process with Miti. Meanwhile, do not enter the system yet, because it will create unnecessary congestion to the website as the traffic is very high at the moment,” she said.