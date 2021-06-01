Putrajaya announces up to 50pc allowance cut for civil servants except frontliners, funds to go towards Covid-19 fight

The contributions from over 800,000 civil servants is estimated to be over RM30 million, said Mohd Zuki. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has announced that a portion of civil servants’ allowances will be sent towards the effort of fighting Covid-19.

The deductions from the fixed entertainment remunerations (ITK) will be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44.

For those in Grades 41 to 29, RM10 will be deducted from their public service fixed remuneration (ITKA).

The deductions will not apply to those classified as frontliners.

All the funds will be sent to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

“The contributions from over 800,000 civil servants, excluding frontliners or those in Grade 1 to Grade 28, is estimated to be over RM30 million,” Zuki said in a statement.

