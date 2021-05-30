PKR issues warning to Sarawak party member Iswardy over video allegedly insulting King

Fahmi said that PKR had in April taken action against Iswardy’s previous video content by similarly issuing warnings. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The PKR leadership has issued a warning to Iswardy Morni following a video that he had uploaded which allegedly insulted the King.

The Opposition party has clarified that Iswardy is only an ordinary member of the Petra Jaya division in Sarawak.

“We wish to verify that Iswardy is only an ordinary member registered under the Petra Jaya division in Sarawak and does not hold any leadership position in the division and central leadership.

“His statements therefore do not represent PKR, a party which upholds and defends the conference of rulers as stated in the party constitution,” said party communications director Fahmi Fadzil in a statement today.

Fahmi added that PKR had in April taken action against Iswardy’s previous video content by similarly issuing warnings.

“We will not hesitate to take strong action against him and that includes sacking him from the party if he does it again.

“But since the issue is now under investigation by the police, we will await the outcome of the investigation before taking further action against him,” said Fahmi.

The police arrested Iswardy last night, for further investigation after his YouTube video was circulated on social media.

Iswardy is currently being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.