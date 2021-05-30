Health D-G and defence minister will hold a joint press conference at 5pm today

File picture shows Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a joint press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, May 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will hold a joint press conference at 5pm today.

This is the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic began that the two government spokesmen for non-health and health-related matters are holding a joint press conference.

Their previous appearance together took place on May 11.

It is anticipated that Ismail Sabri will be announcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the full lockdown that will come into effect tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham is set to present the latest updates on the country's current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

On May 28, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will be placed under a two-week total lockdown from June 1 to June 14, during which all non-essential services and activities will be prohibited.

This decision was made after the country logged an all-time record of 8,290 Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia surpassed this number, after another 9,020 cases were recorded in the previous 24-hour period.