Pakatan’s Cost of Living Committee pushes for cash aids and loan moratoriums, among seven measures proposed for coming lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Pakatan Harapan Cost of Living Committee has called on the government to ensure seven aid measures are in place following their decision to place Malaysia under Phase 1 of a “total lockdown” beginning June 1.

A statement issued by the Committee also announced their “constructive stance” in support of the lockdown, albeit with strong calls to ensure the proposed measures are fulfilled.

The first request listed out by the seven-member Committee is for the Perikatan Nasional administration to disburse one-off financial aid payments to all those listed within the B40 and M40 groups.

Next, they called for the government to enable a three-month loan moratorium and the third request for a tariff rebate be imposed on electricity charges from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“The government must ensure sufficient supplies of daily household items; the government must ensure that the price of goods will not increase,” were the Opposition’s fourth and fifth request listed through a statement issued this morning.

Lawmakers named within the statement as members of the Committee were PKR’s Hassan Abdul Karim, Natrah Ismail, DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen, Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu, Chan Foong Hin, and Cha Kee Chin, and a sole Parti Amanah Negara rep in Datuk Hassanuddin Mohd Yunus.

The final two proposed measures by the Committee are that the government ensure the delivery of essential goods to the people is not hampered by the lockdown, and to ensure direct aid such as food baskets are distributed to the needy.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced the National Security Council’s (NSC) decision to enforce Phase 1 of a nationwide “total lockdown” from June 1 until 14, during which all social and economic activities are prohibited.

During the two-week period, only essential economic and service sectors may operate, with the NSC yet to announce their list.

The PMO said the decision was necessitated by Malaysia’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation.