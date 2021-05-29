JB cops nab 10 people for rioting following brawl at Kempas PPR

Johor Baru district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said the suspects were aged between 12 and 45, and the initial investigation found the brawl erupted over some domestic disputes. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 29 — A total of 10 individuals, involving two families, were detained for their suspected participation in a rioting incident at the Kempas People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

Johor Baru district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said the suspects were aged between 12 and 45, and the initial investigation found the brawl erupted over some domestic disputes.

“Last Wednesday, police received a report from the public at about 6.45pm on a fight involving a group of residents. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code as weapons were used in the riot.

“All the individuals are also slapped with compounds for violating the movement control order (MCO) under Regulations 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 2020,” she said in a statement today.

The police believe the case has been solved following the arrests.

Recently, a video and photographs of the clash went viral on social media. — Bernama