Miri Central Market to shutter until May 30 after trader tests positive for Covid-19

MIRI, May 27 — The closure of the Miri Central Market has been extended until May 30 after another trader tested positive for Covid-19, the Miri City Council (MCC) said.

It said in a statement that the market was initially closed for three days from May 25-27, for sanitisation and cleaning works after a customer and subsequently, a stallholder tested positive for Covid-19.

But as another stall holder was infected recently, the closure had to be extended by another three days until May 30, it said.

“In view of this, further precautionary measures had been taken. Miri City Council has also issued letters to all stall holders in Miri Central Market requiring them to undergo swab tests. The market will only reopen on 31st May 2021,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, MCC is reminding stall holders and customers patronising any MCC markets or tamu to observe the basic health safety measures under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Particularly, they must check-in their details and have their temperature screened before entering the market premises. They should also put on a face mask and maintain social distancing at all times while being there. — Borneo Post