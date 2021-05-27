Dayak club lodges report against influencer Ryzal Ibrahim for ridiculing traditional dress of Iban women

Jackery Hillary Chukan said the police report was lodged to ask for an investigation to be carried out against Ryzal, whose real name is Nik Muhammad Ryzal Nik Ibrahim, because he showed insensitivity to the culture of a race through a video uploaded on his Instagram site. — Pictures via Instagram/ryzalibrhm

SIBU, May 27 — The Dayak Traditional Arts and Culture Club (Kemada) has lodged a report at the Lanang Police Station here against Instagram celebrity Ryzal Duriankimchi (Ryzal Ibrahim) for ridiculing the traditional dress of Iban women.

The police report was lodged by the chairman of the club, Jackery Hillary Chukan, who was accompanied by five other members, all of whom wore traditional Iban warrior’s costumes, at midday today.

Jackery said the police report was lodged to ask for an investigation to be carried out against Ryzal, whose real name is Nik Muhammad Ryzal Nik Ibrahim, because he showed insensitivity to the culture of a race through a video uploaded on his Instagram site.

“Such comments insult the traditional costumes of the Iban. We cannot accept his apology which was uploaded on his social media,” he said.

On the other hand, the club wants Ryzal to make an open media statement saying that he was tendering his apology for insulting and ridiculing a traditional costume of the Iban community.

In the video, Ryzal was seen joking with his wife, Maryam You Narae, who was wearing a traditional Iban dress.

His action resulted in condemnation by netizens who regarded him as being insensitive and not respectful of the Iban community.

Meanwhile, in a joint media statement, the Sibu branches of the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) and Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) also expressed their regrets at Ryzal’s action. SIDS is the women’s wing of the SDNU.

SDNU Sibu branch chairman Chambai Lindong, said Malaysia is a country which is rich in the diversity of the cultures of its people of various races and every traditional costume is the identity of each race.

“As such, every citizen in the country should not only mutually respect one another but should also respect their diverse cultures and traditions,” he said, adding that Ryzal should tender an open apology to the Iban community. — Bernama