Daily Covid-19 infections in Malaysia continue to soar with 7,857 new cases today

Commuters are pictured aboard an LRT train during peak hour at the Pasar Seni station May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continue to rise with 7,857 new cases recorded today.

This is the third day in a row that Malaysia has registered more than 7,000 cases in one day.

In a tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor has the highest number of new Covid-19 cases by state once again, at 2,675.

Sarawak and Kelantan come in second and third, at 772 and 754 infections respectively.

MORE TO COME