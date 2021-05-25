Malaysia breaks new ground yet again, records 7,289 Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

A health worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the MBPJ community hall in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya May 24, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Health Ministry announced today 7,289 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

Daily cases have been above the 6,000-mark for the past seven consecutive days, with the infection rate today breaching the 7,000-mark, bringing the cumulative cases to 525,889 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Among all states, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor continues topping the list with the highest cases recorded today at 2,642, followed by Johor (664), and Kuala Lumpur (604).

MORE TO COME